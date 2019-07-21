|
Santana Jasmine Marie Castro
El Paso - Santana Jasmine Marie Castro, 18 years old passed away on July 13, 2019.
Santana was born in El Paso Texas June 14,2001 she loved doing make up, her nails, eyelashes and eyebrows were a must
She leaves behind her brothers; Raul Castro, Raymond Castro, sister Perla Castro, mother Linda Castro, father Raul Castro sister in law Priscilla Bustillos her niece Hynessy Castro nephews Luis Armani Castillo, Alberto Azael Castillo her maternal grandma Eva Sanchez paternal grandmother Elva Castro and many family and friends that loved her very much.
Visitation for Santana will be from 5:00pm to 9:00pm with a Vigil/Rosary at 7:00pm on Monday July 22, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass Drive. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Please visit our online registry book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times on July 21, 2019