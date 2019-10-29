|
Santiago "Chago/Jimmy" Aguirre, Jr.
El Paso - Santiago Aguirre, Jr., 93, went home to be with his Heavenly Father on October 23, 2019. He was born on June 22, 1926 in El Paso, Texas to Santiago Aguirre, Sr.+ and Maria Aguirre+. Santiago, Jr. was married to Ma. Luisa Aguirre then Sara C. Aguirre who preceded him in death. He was the eldest son of eight children and proceeded in death by his sister Romilda Alaniz and brother Armando. He served in the Army's 11th Airborne, Navy, and was a Veteran of WWll and Korea. He was a scratch golfer winning the Carlos Edward and Ascarate Men's Association Golf Tournaments as well as numerous local and international golf tournaments. He retired from Ft. Bliss Civil Service and Southern Pacific Railroad. After retiring, he served as a consultant for Texas Gas Services for Ft. Bliss contracts. Those left to cherish his memory include sons, Art (Linda), Hector (Isabel), Santiago, lll (Nena), Jorge (Patricia), daughters, Anita Aguirre, Rita Alonzo (David), Ma. Luisa Aguirre+, and Emma Chavez (Ricardo), 14 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, 6 great-great grandchildren, siblings Jose, Belen, Tencha, Peter,Mary, nephews, and nieces. Visitation will be on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm with the vigil at 7:00pm at St. Raphael's Parish - 2301 Zanzibar Rd. A Funeral mass will be held on Friday, November 8th at 11:30am at St. Raphael's Parish with interment to follow in Ft. Bliss National Cemetery. Funeral services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home - (915)598-3332. A "Dignity" memorial provider.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3, 2019