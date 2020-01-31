Services
Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
(915) 755-4494
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
View Map
Vigil
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
7:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church
4805 Byron
View Map
Committal
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
12:00 PM
Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Santiago Hernandez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Santiago J. Hernandez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Santiago J. Hernandez Obituary
Santiago J. Hernandez

El Paso - Santiago (Yogi) Javier Hernandez, 56, of El Paso, TX, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020 in Hogansville, GA. Santiago is preceded in death by his parents Consuelo & Faustino Hernandez, siblings Jose Paz Hernandez, Connie Camarillo & Magdalena Lopez. Santiago is survived by his wife Diana Jurado-Hernandez, his children Paul Chavez Jr., Jessica Rodarte, Cassie Lewis, grandchildren Julian Amparan, Caleesi & Chanel Lewis, Aaliyah Chavez. Siblings Juan Hernandez, Antonio Hernandez, Faustino Hernandez Jr., Cornelio Hernandez, Angela Hernandez, Rosario Ferdinand, Susan Acosta, Josie Aranda, Carmen Hernandez. Yogi was an extremely loving father, grandfather and husband. He was well known for his love of music, all genres, making up his own lyrics. He LOVED dancing the "robot". His favorite past time was cooking out, watching football and talking with neighbors to get the neighborhood scoop. When not at home he traveled all over the United States while working with Werner Enterprises. He will truly be missed!

Visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM with a Vigil/Rosary at 7:00 PM on Monday, February 03, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home-Northeast 4631 Hondo Pass Drive. Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, February 04, 2020 at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church, 4805 Byron. Committal Service to follow at 12:00 PM at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Please visit Mr. Hernandez's online registry book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Santiago's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
Download Now