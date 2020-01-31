|
Santiago J. Hernandez
El Paso - Santiago (Yogi) Javier Hernandez, 56, of El Paso, TX, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020 in Hogansville, GA. Santiago is preceded in death by his parents Consuelo & Faustino Hernandez, siblings Jose Paz Hernandez, Connie Camarillo & Magdalena Lopez. Santiago is survived by his wife Diana Jurado-Hernandez, his children Paul Chavez Jr., Jessica Rodarte, Cassie Lewis, grandchildren Julian Amparan, Caleesi & Chanel Lewis, Aaliyah Chavez. Siblings Juan Hernandez, Antonio Hernandez, Faustino Hernandez Jr., Cornelio Hernandez, Angela Hernandez, Rosario Ferdinand, Susan Acosta, Josie Aranda, Carmen Hernandez. Yogi was an extremely loving father, grandfather and husband. He was well known for his love of music, all genres, making up his own lyrics. He LOVED dancing the "robot". His favorite past time was cooking out, watching football and talking with neighbors to get the neighborhood scoop. When not at home he traveled all over the United States while working with Werner Enterprises. He will truly be missed!
Visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM with a Vigil/Rosary at 7:00 PM on Monday, February 03, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home-Northeast 4631 Hondo Pass Drive. Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, February 04, 2020 at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church, 4805 Byron. Committal Service to follow at 12:00 PM at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Please visit Mr. Hernandez's online registry book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020