Santiago Romero In Memoriam
IN LOVING MEMORY

SANTIAGO ROMERO

9th Anniversary 2/5/32 - 1/25/2011

There's a special kind of feeling when we think about our dad. It's a pleasure to remember all the happy times we've had. There a special kind of caring that is meant for you alone. There's a place somewhere within our hearts that only you can own.

Missing you every day.

Your loving children Santiago Jr., Norma, Martha, Tony and Albert. Your Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren.
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 21 to Jan. 25, 2020
