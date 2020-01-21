|
|
IN LOVING MEMORY
SANTIAGO ROMERO
9th Anniversary 2/5/32 - 1/25/2011
There's a special kind of feeling when we think about our dad. It's a pleasure to remember all the happy times we've had. There a special kind of caring that is meant for you alone. There's a place somewhere within our hearts that only you can own.
Missing you every day.
Your loving children Santiago Jr., Norma, Martha, Tony and Albert. Your Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren.
