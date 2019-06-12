Santos "Super" Sanchez



El Paso - Santos "Super" Sanchez, 88, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, June 9, 2019. He was born on March 14, 1931 in Hachita, New Mexico to Blas and Priciliana Sanchez. He was a 1949 graduate of Bowie High School; a proud Bowie Bear. After graduating he served during the Korean conflict as an Army medic. He also served 24 years in the El Paso Fire Department and retired as a captain. After retiring he went on to having careers in real estate and insurance sales. Super enjoyed helping people more than anything in the world. He was truly a self-less man who was loved by all who knew him. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be greatly missed. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Marcelina "Mercy" Sanchez. His children, Barbara (Rick) Armas, Jerry Sanchez and Gloria Martinez. Grandsons, Robert Martinez, Matthew Armas and Aaron Martinez, three great-grandchildren, his sister Elena Viera, several nieces and nephews and his beloved dog Sammy. Visitation 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM with Vigil/Rosary at 7:00 PM, Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Homes- East, 750 N. Carolina. Funeral Mass will be at 12:15 PM, Thursday, June 13, 2019 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 1050 N. Clark. Committal Service will follow at 2:00 PM at Fort Bliss National Cemetery with Military Honors. www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net Published in El Paso Times on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary