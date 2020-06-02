Sara Alicia Villegas
El Paso - Sara Alicia Villegas, age 94, entered into rest on Saturday, May 30, 2020 in El Paso, Texas. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister and will be greatly missed. She is preceded in death by husband, Nathaniel Villegas Sr.; brothers, Eulalio Guerra, Guillermo Guerra, and Antonio Guerra; sisters, Eustolia Torres, Amelia Arriola, Raquel Vargas, and Aurora Delgado. Sara is survived by loving children; Ramiro Villegas Sr. (Maria Elena), Gilbert Villegas (Cindy), Maria Lucia Rodriguez (Hugo), Esther Sotelo (Raymundo), and Nathaniel Villegas Jr.; brothers, Ramon Guerra and Arturo Guerra. Sara also leaves behind 11 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren to cherish and honor her memory. A visitation will be held Friday, June 5, 2020 from 11a.m.-1p.m. with a Funeral Service at 1p.m. at Sunset Funeral Homes-West. Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home West. Please visit our online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.