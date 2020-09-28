Sara Bryan Connally Payne
El Paso - Sara Bryan Connally Payne passed away at home with family by her side on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. She was born in Fort Stockton, TX to Marcus and Marie Connally. Sara is survived by her sister and husband, Mary Jane and Larry Traylor, her son and wife Kenneth and Tiffany Payne, grandchildren, William, Katie, and Matthew Payne.
She cherished the time she spent with her family and was a dedicated grandmother. She loved her roles as Granny and Granny Sara to her grandkids and those of her sister. She had a quick wit, loved a good conversation and her cooking was second to none.
There will be a short service Wednesday morning September 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery East, 12400 Montana Ave. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to her favorite charities, Wounded Warrior Project
or Shriners Hospitals for Children
