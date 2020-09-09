Sara C. JacoboEl Paso - Sara Carrera JacoboAge 97. Passed away peacefully in her home on September 6th 2020.Mrs. Jacobo was born on June 5th 1923 in C.D. Juarez Mexico.She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Rafael L. Jacobo and son Rafael L. Jacobo Jr. She is survived by her daughter Lupe, and son Jose.Mrs. Jacobo was the life of the party, a talented seamstress, and an active member of the catholic church throughout her entire life. She will be thoughtfully remembered as a loving, and caring women who loved to have her photo taken. Her memory will be cherished and kept alive by her children, Joe and Lupe, nine grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.