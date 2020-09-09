1/1
Sara C. Jacobo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sara C. Jacobo

El Paso - Sara Carrera Jacobo

Age 97. Passed away peacefully in her home on September 6th 2020.

Mrs. Jacobo was born on June 5th 1923 in C.D. Juarez Mexico.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Rafael L. Jacobo and son Rafael L. Jacobo Jr. She is survived by her daughter Lupe, and son Jose.

Mrs. Jacobo was the life of the party, a talented seamstress, and an active member of the catholic church throughout her entire life. She will be thoughtfully remembered as a loving, and caring women who loved to have her photo taken. Her memory will be cherished and kept alive by her children, Joe and Lupe, nine grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Sep. 9 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved