Sara Hernandez
El Paso - Sara Hernandez 66, passed away on March 24, 2019 peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones. We miss you already, we'll love you forever. Survived by siblings: Guadalupe Hernandez, Emilia Quinonez, Jose Luis Hernandez, (Jackie Hernandez), Margarita Macias (Salvador Macias), Daniel Quinonez, (Lucy Lopez), and Great Nephews: Roman and Ruby Quinonez. Uncle: Pablo Hernandez and Aunt Carmen Natividad. Vigil Service to be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 at St. Ignatius Catholic Church from 9:30 AM to 10:00 AM; Funeral Mass to follow, interment to be held private and set for a later date. For information please call 915-532-1856.
