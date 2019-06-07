Services
Mt. Carmel Funeral Home - El Paso
1755 N. Zaragoza
El Paso, TX 79936
(915) 857-3535
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Mt. Carmel Funeral Home
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt. Carmel Funeral Home
El Paso - Our beloved daughter and mother, Sara Kay Smith Barraza, was called Home by the Lord on June 3, 2019 where she was warmly embraced by her brother, Michael David Smith and sister, Julia Lynn Smith.

She was born March 20, 1966 in Elkhart, Indiana. She graduated from Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI), earning a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing. Later, she became a traveling nurse and relocated to El Paso where she worked at University Medical Center (UMC) since 1992.

Sara loved spending time with her family & dogs and enjoyed listening to music.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Olivia Marie Barraza and Madison Grace Barraza; and parents, George W. & Marilyn Gale Smith.

Memorial service will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 12:00pm to 3:00pm with Celebration of Life at 1:00pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home.
Published in El Paso Times on June 7, 2019
