Sara Louise Nabours
El Paso - Sara Louise Goad Nabours, 82, of Lubbock, TX, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019 in her longtime home of El Paso, TX. Born January 19,1937, Sara was the 2nd eldest child to Chalmers and Merle Goad. Sara served her community as a realtor for the past 40 years, was an active member of the Republican Women's Council of Texas and was an amazing friend, sister, wife, mother, nana and great-nana. She will be extremely missed by all that knew her.
Sara is survived by her sister Glori Rhorer, daughter Lydia Rivas and husband Gustavo; son Mark Nabours and wife Kim; five grandchildren, Shanna Wille, Jaymie Lauer, Isaac Rivas, Megan Chenault and Matthew Murphy; and three great grandchildren, Sylas Wille, Tatum Wille and Chase Chenault.
Preceded in death by her husband Jay Nabours of 62 years, brother, Bob and sister, Kathy.
Gathering of Remembrance will be at 11:00AM with a Memorial Service beginning at 12:00PM, Friday, June 21, 2019 at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 7000 Edgemere Blvd, El Paso, TX 79925. www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times on June 20, 2019