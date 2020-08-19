Sara Montoya



September 11,1976 - August 13, 2020



Sara passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the age of 43 battling Covid-19. She will be reunited with her mother Cecilia Villalovos and her brother Paul Rincon Jr.



Sara was very outspoken, caring, loving and known to be the life of a party, living life with no regrets. She always went out of her way and loved spending time with her daughters, dancing, traveling and enjoying life with her husband. Sara was greatly loved and cherished by her family and friends and will be sorely missed.



Sara is survived by her husband Raymundo Montoya, 3 daughters, Jasmin Chavez, Valerie Gutierrez, Deborah Chavez, granddaughter Lyla Gutierrez, her brother Herman Barreras, and her parents Dora Villalovos and Salvador Aquino.



Public visitation is on Saturday, August 22nd 5-9pm at Perches Funeral Home, East.









