Sara S. HernandezEl Paso - Sarita Sanchez HernandezBorn June 10, 1935 in Guadalajara Jalisco, met the love of her life Pepe Arzate Hernandez in Juarez Mexico. Married in El Paso in 1956. Had a son, Pepito Hernandez married to Mary Hernandez. Proud grandmother of Joey, Jessica Olaya, David and Marissa. One Great grandson, Michael Martinez Jr. Only surviving baby brother, Carlos Enrique Sanchez. She dedicated her life to the Catholic Church, worked and volunteered at St. Paul the Apostle, San Antonio de Padua, Immaculate Conception, San Martin de Porras, Our Lady of the Light and finally in her ladder days for 15 years at her beloved Lady of Sorrows Parish. For the past 30 years she dedicated helping the Monastery in Sisoguichi, Chihuahua, Mexico. Constantly taking donations, of all kinds, to help support the Monastery. Very kindhearted, and was always willing to help anyone in need. Her home became a hub for many friends and relatives, some long term, some just passing by. She was only able to have one son, but many adoptive sons and daughters that would stay with her while getting their education. Religion was very important and a major part of her life. God's angels took her on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, leaving our family and hearts with a big void. Special Thanks to her neighbor(vecinita), Suzie Rascon for all that she did the past two years helping my mom. Thank you to everyone at Oasis Rehab who made her last days peaceful and comfortable. She beat COVID just to say good bye. Love you Mom. We ask that in lieu of flowers, you kindly send donations to: Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 7712 S. Rosdale St. 79915