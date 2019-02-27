|
Sarah "Sadie" Catherine Maddalozzo passed away peacefully on February 11, 2019 at the Beehive Home in Farmington, New Mexico.
Sadie was born in Delagua, Colorado on February 21, 1925 to Caterina Brancata and Michael Pecoraro. Her family eventually moved to Gallup, New Mexico, where she met and married John Maddalozzo.
Sadie was an excellent seamstress and made most of her own clothes for years. She and Johnny loved to travel, loved boating and fishing, camping, gambling in Las Vegas, and cooking for large family gatherings - especially bass fish they caught on their many fishing trips.
They hever had a family and Sadie is survived by her "children" - 21 nieces and nephews. John preceded her in death in 2000 along with her siblings. She is survived by her only living brother, John Pecoraro.
A rosary and Mass will be held on March 1 at 9:00 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Farmington, New Mexico. She will be buried next to Johnny at the Greenlawn Cemetary. A private family celebration of life will follow immediately after.
Published in El Paso Times on Feb. 27, 2019