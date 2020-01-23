Services
Perches West Funeral Home - El Paso
6111 S. Desert Blvd
El Paso, TX 79932
(915) 581-0102
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Perches West Funeral Home - El Paso
6111 S. Desert Blvd
El Paso, TX 79932
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Perches West Funeral Home - El Paso
6111 S. Desert Blvd
El Paso, TX 79932
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Matthews Catholic Church
400 W. Sunset Rd
El Paso, TX
View Map
Sarah Gallegos passed away on January 16, 2020 in El Paso, Texas. Sarah lived a long and happy life, filled with faith and love. She was less than one month from her 90th Birthday.

She was raised on a ranch in Northern New Mexico with her 8 brothers and sisters. She married Martin Gallegos when she was 16 years old. She was blessed with 9 children, 18 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great grandchildren. The most important thing to her was her family and God.

In her last years, she lived a quiet life. She was most happy spending time with her great grandchildren, Jaedyn, Hailey, Alana, & Brooklyn. After her stroke, Monte Vista became her home. The caregivers that were a true blessing. They made sure that she was well taken care of and that she was happy and comfortable. We will always be thankful for their kindness.

Sarah was preceded in death by her husband Martin, her parents Jose & Mary Sanchez, her siblings Herman, Ambrose, Eligio, Priscilla, & Becky, her children; Martin, Patricia, & Frank (who passed away just two weeks before her), her son-in-law, Eugene Trujillo, her granddaughter, Pamela Renee Jernigan, & her great grandsons Roman Montano and Jarred Jones.

Sarah is survived by; her siblings, Lilly, Libby & Eddie; her children, Christine, Rita, Jefferson & Margaret, Joseph & Joy, David, and Sarah Louise; her grandchildren, Joann & Bo, Dennis & Yvonne, Robbie & Tracie, Galen, Alicia, Monty & Cara, Lisa Valdez, Lisa, Gary, Haley, Desirae & Angel, Amber & John, Taylor, Samantha & Cory, Douglas, Kyle, & Tabitha; her great grandchildren, Beau, Gene, Sophia, Thomas, Joseph, Hannah, Christopher & Desiree, Chantelle, Cody, Ashley & Andoquio, Nichole, Katelyn, Aidan, Paige, Monty, Jaedyn, Alana, Hailey, Brooklyn, Cameron, Skylar & Naomi; and her great-great grandchildren, Addyson, Augustine, Tommi , Catalina, Andoquio, Alexander, & Lilith.

We will remember Sarah as a devoted wife, and a truly special Mom, Grandma, & Sister. Her soft spoken, kind heart will forever remain in our memories.
