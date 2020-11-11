Sean Matthew RomeroEl Paso, Texas - Sean Matthew Romero, 24, of El Paso, TX passed away from this life into eternal life on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.Sean Matthew Romero was born on November 3, 1996, in El Paso, TX, son of Scott Wade Romero and Sandra Romero. Sean Matthew Romero was a lifelong resident of El Paso, along side with his brother Shane Brandon Romero and sister Shelby Lynn Romero. Sean was a loving son, father, and brother who loved the simple things in life. Sean enjoyed listening to rock music, attending concerts, going to movies and out to eat. Sean loved spending time with family, having cook outs and hunting with his paw pa Rogerest Romero and father Scott Romero. Sean was a kind hearted, loving person who will be missed but not ever forgotten. Thank you son for being a wonderful human being and giving us our beautiful grandchildren. We love you son.Sean Matthew Romero is survived by his Parents Scott Wade Romero and Sandra Romero, Brother Shane Brandon Romero, Sister Shelby Lynn Romero, Fiancée Stephanie Martinez, Children Damien Wade Romero and Adelynn ReneAnn Romero, Maternal Grandparents Antonio and Rosa Alva Flores, Paternal Grandfather Rogerest Lee Romero. Sean was preceded in death by his Paternal Grandmother Carol Lynn Romero.Visitation will be held Sunday, November 15th from 4 to 9 pm at Funeraria del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Ave., El Paso, TX 79903 with a Rosary at 7:00 pm.Graveside Service will be held Monday, November 16th at Mount Carmel Cemetery, 401 S. Zaragoza, El Paso, TX 79907 due to the COVID-19 restrictions the service will be private for the family.