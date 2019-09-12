|
|
Seferina Lozano
Fabens - Seferina Lozano, 97, passed away on September 9, 2019. Ms. Lozano is preceded in death by her husband, Trinidad Lozano Sr. and son, Armando Lozano. Seferina is survived by daughters, Benigna Ortiz, Remigia Lozano & Seferina Clark; sons, Marcelino Lozano, Jose Guadalupe Lozano, Trinidad Lozano & George Lozano; 24 grandchildren, 55 great-grandchildren & 10 great great-grandchildren. Visitation: 5-9:00PM, Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Fabens with a 7:00PM Rosary. Funeral Mass: 10:00AM, Friday, September 13, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church followed by interment at Our Lady of Guadalupe Cemetery in Fabens, TX. Services directed by San Jose Funeral Home-Fabens (915) 764-2254.
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 12, 2019