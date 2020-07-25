1/1
Senobia "Nona" Vallejo
1940 - 2020
Senobia "Nona" Vallejo

El Paso - Senobia Vallejo, also known as Nona Aguilar, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020. She was born on December 28, 1940 in Alcala, Texas. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sibling and a friend to all.

Senobia was known as Nona and also as Ma to all the children in East Chicago (E.C.), Indiana where she lived for 42 years. Ma was a devout member of Our Lady of the Light Catholic Church. She enjoyed going to Bingo all of her life and was a regular player in E.C. and El Paso where she formed lasting friendships. She had an overwhelming love and passion for animals and would regularly donate to the local humane society and ASPCA for dogs. She had a terrific sense of humor and always had people rolling with laughter.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Eliseo Vallejo; seven children: Alejandro Aguilar (Alice), Francisco Herrera, Lorenzo Herrera, Juanita Arroyo, Rebecca Gonzalez (Ed), Herlinda Comanse (Dave), Raymond Herrera (Michelle); three grandsons whom she raised: Oliverio Herrera, Francisco Herrera, Gilberto Herrera; as well as many grandchildren whom she also loved dearly.

Nona will also be missed by her sisters, Guadalupe Sayre, Cruz Williams (Harry); brother, Dolores Jose Aguilar; and beloved uncle, Luis Ramos, who was like a brother to her.

Visitation: Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from 10am to 2pm with Rosary at 11am at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home, 1755 N. Zaragosa Rd., El Paso, TX 79936. Graveside Service to follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery.






Published in El Paso Times from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
10:00 - 02:00 PM
Mt. Carmel Funeral Home - El Paso
JUL
28
Rosary
11:00 AM
Mt. Carmel Funeral Home - El Paso
Mt. Carmel Funeral Home - El Paso
1755 N. Zaragoza
El Paso, TX 79936
(915) 857-3535
