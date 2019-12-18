Services
Sergio A. Pedroza Sr. Obituary
El Paso - SERGIO A. PEDROZA SR. entered into the hands of his Lord on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the age of 66. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his beloved parents Javier and Esperanza Pedroza, his sister Bernadette Ortega. He is survived by his loving children; Dyanna Hyde, Sergio Pedroza Jr., and Aadrian Pedroza, his beloved brothers, Javier Pedroza Jr., Chris Pedroza, Hector Pedroza, Oscar Pedroza, Mark Pedroza, and sister Patsy Palomino, his beloved grandchildren; Marley Anne Pedroza, Taytum Anne Pedroza, Julian Ramon Pedroza. A Holy Rosary will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 7:00PM at Sunset Funeral Home-West. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11:30AM at Holy Family Catholic Church, 900 W. Missouri. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home-West, 480 N. Resler Dr. Please visit our online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
