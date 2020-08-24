Sergio AguirreEl Paso - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. Sergio Aguirre born in El Paso, Texas to Francisco and Teresa Aguirre on December 8th, 1939 and passed away August 15th, 2020.He served his country in the United States Air Force from 1962 to 1966. Following his military service, he worked for Civil Service on Ft. Bliss for 30 years where he retired, Sergio loved music and was one of the original band members of the Premiers Band during his youth. He sang and played the guitar and later proudly became a 32-degree Mason and Shriner for several years.His death is a profound loss to all who were part of his life. He is survived by his wife of 53 years Alicia Aguirre, daughter Lucilla Aguirre, Son Sergio Aguirre Jr., Son Edward Aguirre and wife, Celia Perez, Grandchildren Veronica Centeno and husband, Andrew Samaniego, Anastasia Aguirre, and Ariel Aguirre. Great grandchildren Alexandria Centeno and Andrew Samaniego. Sergio is survived by sisters Isela Ortega, Romelia Gomez, and brother Rogelio Aguirre.Visitation will be held Wednesday August 26th, 2020 from 2:00pm to 6:00pm with rosary beginning at 5:00 pm at Sunset Funeral Home located at 750 N. Carolina El Paso, TX 79915. Memorial Service on Thursday August 27th, 2020 at 9:00 am located on Ft. Bliss National Cemetery 5200 Fred Wilson Ave El Paso, TX 79906Due to Covid-19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.