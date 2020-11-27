Sergio Bejar



Sergio Bejar was born in El Paso, Texas to Juan and Ana Bejar on January 1, 1953. Sergio married Isabel Bejar on June 2, 1973 in El Paso, Texas. He served in the United States Air Force from October 8, 1971 to October 7, 1978 as a Tactical Aircraft Specialist. He retired after 38 years from E.P.C.W.I.D. #1 and owned his own booking business, Bejar Booking for over 10 years.



Sergio is preceded in death by his father Juan Bejar, mother Ana Bejar, and brother Juan Francisco Bejar.



Sergio is survived by wife Isabel Bejar, daughters Yvonne Rios, Yvette Ramos, and Jovanna Bejar; Brother Arturo Bejar and sister Ana Maria Bejar; Grandchildren Mary Lea Sanchez, Joshua Rios, Luis Rios Jr., Jackson Taggart, Jacob Rios, Ashley Rios, Crystal Rios, Jasmyn Rios, Joseph Ramos, Diego Chavez, and Isis Chavez; Great grandchildren Jaliyah Rios, Thomas Rios, Jordan Rios, Payton Rios, Ashton Sanchez, Alexander Sanchez, and Logan Rios.



Pallbearers will be Joshua Rios, Luis Rios Jr., Jacob Rios, Joseph Ramos, and Diego Chavez.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store