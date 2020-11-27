1/1
Sergio Bejar
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sergio's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sergio Bejar

Sergio Bejar was born in El Paso, Texas to Juan and Ana Bejar on January 1, 1953. Sergio married Isabel Bejar on June 2, 1973 in El Paso, Texas. He served in the United States Air Force from October 8, 1971 to October 7, 1978 as a Tactical Aircraft Specialist. He retired after 38 years from E.P.C.W.I.D. #1 and owned his own booking business, Bejar Booking for over 10 years.

Sergio is preceded in death by his father Juan Bejar, mother Ana Bejar, and brother Juan Francisco Bejar.

Sergio is survived by wife Isabel Bejar, daughters Yvonne Rios, Yvette Ramos, and Jovanna Bejar; Brother Arturo Bejar and sister Ana Maria Bejar; Grandchildren Mary Lea Sanchez, Joshua Rios, Luis Rios Jr., Jackson Taggart, Jacob Rios, Ashley Rios, Crystal Rios, Jasmyn Rios, Joseph Ramos, Diego Chavez, and Isis Chavez; Great grandchildren Jaliyah Rios, Thomas Rios, Jordan Rios, Payton Rios, Ashton Sanchez, Alexander Sanchez, and Logan Rios.

Pallbearers will be Joshua Rios, Luis Rios Jr., Jacob Rios, Joseph Ramos, and Diego Chavez.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 27 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 526-6891
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 27, 2020
Sergio, my dear friend, you will be truly missed. Thank you for being a great friend, so kind and considerate. I will always carry and cherish those memories of spending time with you and Chabela. You always made us laugh so much, such a great sense of humor, we had so much fun with you. You are a beautiful soul, now may you have eternal rest in God's Glory. May God bless you and keep you. With all our love, Raul and Susie Hernandez.
Susan Hernandez
Friend
November 27, 2020
Sergio, you will be dearly missed. Thank you for being a good friend. I will always have my memories of spending time with you and Chabela. You always made us laugh so much, great sense of humor and so kind. May you rest in peace, you are in God's Glory now. Until we meet again, my dear friend. With all our love, Raul and Susie Hernandez.
Susan Hernandez
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved