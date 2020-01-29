|
|
Sergio Cervantes
El Paso - Mr. Sergio Cervantes passed away unexpectedly in El Paso Texas is hometown on January 27, 2020.
Sergio survived by his only son Sergio Maximiliano Cervantes, sister Maria De Lourdes Cervantes, brother Luis M. Cervantes, sister in law Becky Cervantes nieces Ellena Michelle and Rebecca Nicole Cervantes
Sergio was born in El Paso Texas on October 31, 1951. First born to Bibano and Luz Ellena Cervantes. Graduate of Thomas Jefferson High school and the University of Texas at El Paso holding degrees in teaching and business administration.
Dedicated 50 years to the transportation industry where he served on executive boards at work okay, President of International Sales, General Manager for many the largest carriers in the world. It will also be remembered for the work he did in his local community stimulating growth in the industry and creating jobs.
His true passions in life were family, motorcycles and his son.
He will be missed by a host of colleagues, friends and family.
Till we ride again!!!
Visitation will be Friday, January 31, 2020 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm with a Vigil at 7:00pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home - 1060 N. Carolina Dr. El Paso, TX 79915. Funeral Mass will be Saturday, February 01, 2020 at 9:30am at St. Raphael Catholic Church - 2301 Zanzibar. El Paso, TX 79925. Service entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home Carolina., 915-598-3332. A Dignity Memorial Provider.
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020