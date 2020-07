Sergio CordovaEl Paso - Sergio Cordova was granted his angel wings on July 8, 2020 and has now rejoined his mother, father, and brother in heaven. He is survived by his children, Rebecca, Daniela, and Sergio. We'll miss you until we meet again.Services will be held through live-stream, please contact family members for details at 915-217-7382 or 915-329-8401