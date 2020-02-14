|
Sergio Gonzalez
El Paso - Sergio Gonzalez passed away after a short battle with cancer. He was 54. His two daughters, Adriana Gonzalez and Alexis Gonzalez, his mother Guadalupe Gonzalez, Sister Rosa Lozano (Robert) and niece and nephew Valerie and Steven Lozano, survive Sergio.
Sergio was a graduate of J. M. Hanks HS, UTEP and UT Austin, where he received his law degree. He began his law career at the Law Office of Ron Stading, but soon decided to open his own law practice, which he continued until the end of his life.
Visitation will be Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a rosary at 7:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Cristo Rey Catholic Church, 8011 Williamette Ave., El Paso, TX at 9:00 am. Interment will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery. Rest in Peace for you are no longer in pain. Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina (915)598-3332. A Dignity Memorial provider.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020