Sergio Hernandez
El Paso - Sergio Hernandez 53 passed away in El Paso, Texas at a local hospital on Monday, November 04, 2019. Sergio was an exceptional father, son, brother, husband, business owner and friend. He lived his life working hard and providing for all. Sergio's passion was competitive shooting and hunting. He enjoyed attending his daughters swim meets and volleyball games. He brought laughter and joy to all who knew him.
Sergio started his career many years ago as a Licensed Customhouse Broker. He was employed with OLA Logistics where he was Vice President of the company. He excelled in his job and loved teaching others.
He was preceded in death by his father, Mario Manuel Hernandez and brother, Eduardo Hernandez.
Sergio is survived by his Ex-wife, Monica Salcido, their daughters; Jessica Daniella Hernandez, Sophia Renee Hernandez, and Victoria Cameron Hernandez all of El Paso, Texas; his mother, Leonor Hernandez, brothers and sisters, Mario Hernandez (Socorro), Patricia Dominguez, Susana Hernandez (John R. Hurt), Alfredo Hernandez (Giselda), Nora Hernandez Perry (Jerry), Gerardo Hernandez (Grace), and several nieces and nephews.
Those who knew Sergio know how much he loved his daughters. His girls were his world and Sergio will continue to live on through them. He will greatly be missed and forever remain in our hearts.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a Vigil/Rosary at 7:00 pm on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass Drive. Funeral Service will begin at 10:00 am on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Inurnment will be Private. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Please visit our online registry book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019