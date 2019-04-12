|
|
Sergio Lares
El Paso - Beloved father and grandfather Sergio Lares passed away peacefully on April 9th, 2019 in El Paso, TX at the age of 76. He left our hearts filled with warm thoughts and great memories.
Sergio is survived by wife, Hortencia; children, Sylvia, Elizabeth, and Sergio Jr., grandchildren Sergio Andres and Ethan Robert, and several siblings; 3 brothers and 8 sisters. He is preceded in death by his parents Remigio & Maria de la Luz Lares and siblings, Jose Luis, Remigio Jr, and Maria of El Paso, TX.
Sergio was born on May 25th, 1942 in Cd. Juarez to Remigio & Maria de la Luz Lares. He married Hortencia Dominguez of Parral, Chihuahua in 1968. After moving to El Paso, Sergio enjoyed working in construction and later as a truck driver for over 40 years, the couple welcomed three children into their home and Sergio set about teaching them the value of hard work and education. His children remember him as a kind and loving father who encouraged them to pursue their goals in engineering and economics.
Sergio was an accomplished tradesman and enjoyed laughing, telling army stories, and time with his extended family. He was a witty individual who loved listening to music and was proud of his distinguished service in the US Army.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 13th, 2019 at 10 am at Funeraria del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Ave. followed by the memorial service at 1:00 pm. Interment to follow at Evergreen Cemetery East. Special thanks to Dr. Fernandez and Dr. Feliu and the medical staff in Providence Memorial for their compassion and care.
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 12, 2019