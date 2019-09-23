|
Sergio Maldonado
El Paso - Sergio Maldonado, 55, passed away due to natural causes in Ingram, TX on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
Sergio was born May 10th, 1964 in El Paso, TX and spent his time living in El Paso and the San Antonio area. Sergio was a 1983 graduate of Burges High School and worked as a Federal Police Officer for the Veteran Affairs Administration in Kerrville, TX.
Sergio is preceded in death by his father Daniel Maldonado Sr. and is survived by his mother Maria Cruz; three brothers, Oscar and sister in law Uva, Horacio and Daniel and sister in law Rosy; and a sister, Noemi Cervantes and husband, Robert; five nephews, Lalo, Brandon, John Paul, Julian and Jacob, four nieces, Amber, Michelle, Casey and Breanna and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation will be Wednesday, September 25th from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Ave.
Rosary Services will be held at 7 p.m. There will be a mass at Roger Bacon Catholic Church located at 2400 Marr on September 26th at 10 a.m. followed with burial at Evergreen Cemetery East. Serving as pallbearers will be Oscar Maldonado, Horacio Maldonado, Brandon Maldonado, Julian Maldonado, John Paul Cervantes, and Daniel Maldonado.
Mr. Maldonado will be receiving police honors from the VA and El Paso Police Department Honor Guard.
Arrangements under the direction of Del Angel-Martin Funeral Home, 3839 Montana El Paso, Texas.
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 23, 2019