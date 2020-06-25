Sergio Paulo Bustillos
Sergio Paulo Bustillos

El Paso - Sergio Paulo Bustillos was called home by our Lord on June 20, 2020. The viewing will be held on Saturday, June 27th at Crestview Funeral Home, 1462 N. Zaragoza from 9:30 am - 11 am and the Service will be from 11 am - 1:00 pm followed by interment at Evergreen Cemetery on 12400 Montana. For more information go to https://tinyurl.com/sergiobustillos






MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Viewing
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Crestview Funeral Home
JUN
27
Service
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Crestview Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Crestview Funeral Home
1462 North Zaragoza Rd
El Paso, TX 79936
9158561400
