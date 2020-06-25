Sergio Paulo Bustillos
El Paso - Sergio Paulo Bustillos was called home by our Lord on June 20, 2020. The viewing will be held on Saturday, June 27th at Crestview Funeral Home, 1462 N. Zaragoza from 9:30 am - 11 am and the Service will be from 11 am - 1:00 pm followed by interment at Evergreen Cemetery on 12400 Montana. For more information go to https://tinyurl.com/sergiobustillos
Published in El Paso Times from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.