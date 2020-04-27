Services
Severa Flores Estrada


1928 - 2020
Clint - For we walk by faith, not by sight. We are confident, yes, well pleased rather to be absent from the body and to be present with the Lord.

2 Corinthians 5:7-8 NKJV

Severa Flores Estrada, 92, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother went to be with our heavenly Father on Thursday, April 23, 2020. She was born in Santa Barbara de Tutuaca, Chihuahua, Mexico on January 7, 1928. She is survived by sons Manny Estrada (Milly Burkett), Ruben Estrada (Mague), Raul Estrada (Juana) and Juan Estrada (Laura) and daughters Delfina Estrada Olson (Les) and Gregoria Estrada Marín; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter - Miss Ellah, as Dad would've lovingly called her "la colita de los Estradas". She was preceded in death by her husband, our dad, Manuel Estrada and daughter, our sister, Ramona Estrada.

Rest in peace Mom, we shall meet again.
Published in El Paso Times from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020
