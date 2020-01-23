Resources
More Obituaries for Shane Yocum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shane G. Yocum

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shane G. Yocum In Memoriam
In Loving Memory of

Shane G. Yocum

9/18/1961 - 1/26/2011

Your gentle face and patient smile

With sadness we recall,

You had a kindly word for each

And died beloved by all.

The voice is mute and stilled the heart

That loved us well and true,

Ah, bitter was the trial to part

From one so good as you.

You are not forgotten loved one

Nor will you ever be,

As long as life and memory last

We will remember thee.

We miss you now, our hearts are sore,

As time goes by we miss you more.

Your loving smile, your gentle face,

No one can fill your empty place.
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -