Shannon Trolenberg Drake passed away on January 29th after a courageous three-year battle with breast cancer. She had been a REALTOR for the last eighteen years and had been an integral part of RE/MAX Real Estate Experts since 2005. She worked tirelessly on behalf of her clients who were the recipients of her expertise, empathy and her deep commitment to the ethics of her profession. She volunteered on several committees at the Greater El Paso Association of REALTORS and was past president of the Women's Council of REALTORS. Shannon was a talented painter and an avid golfer having attained three holes-in-one. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Gwen Trolenberg. She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Robert, her children who were her pride and joy, James, Mary and Joshua (Britt), her dear granddaughters Ava and Jada, and her beloved brother Brad Trolenberg. Shannon was always impeccably dressed but will be remembered for her beautiful smile, joyful laugh and kind heart. Services will be held Saturday morning, February 9th, at Western Hills Methodist Church at 524 Thunderbird.
Published in El Paso Times on Feb. 9, 2019