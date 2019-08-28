|
|
Shannon Vanecek Dominguez
El Paso - SHANNON VANECEK DOMINGUEZ unexpectedly entered into the hands of her Lord and Savior on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at the age of 51. She was a graduate of Coronado High School and attended the University of Texas at El Paso. She was a loving daughter, mother, grandmother, sister and she is deeply missed. She was an event planner in her family business at Lone Star Golf Club and helped in her husbands' business, Dominguez Racing. She is survived by her beloved parents Machelle and Benny Vanecek, her loving daughters and son Katye Elston (David), Allyson Purdom, Hunter Purdom, her loving sister Kimberly Vanecek, her niece Faith Silex and her pride and joy, her grandchildren July Elston and Marlee Callis, among many cousins, aunts and uncles. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 5:00PM to 8:00PM, with Holy Rosary at 7:00PM at Sunset Funeral Home-West. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 10:30AM at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 1575 Belvidere, with Father Tony Celino officiating. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens of the Valley where she will be laid to rest with her beloved husband Henry Dominguez. If attending services, in honor of Shannon her family is requesting for everyone to wear pink. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home-West, 480 N. Resler Dr. Please visit our online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019