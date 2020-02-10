Services
Sunset Funeral Homes-West - El Paso
480 North Resler
El Paso, TX 79912
(915) 587-4408
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes-West - El Paso
480 North Resler
El Paso, TX 79912
View Map
Vigil
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
6:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes-West - El Paso
480 North Resler
El Paso, TX 79912
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Luke Catholic Church
930 E. Redd Rd.
View Map
Interment
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:30 AM
Ft. Bliss National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Clouser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Cecilia Clouser

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon Cecilia Clouser Obituary
Sharon Cecilia Clouser

El Paso - SHARON CECILIA CLOUSER entered into the hands of her Lord and Savior on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the age of 75. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and will be greatly missed. She was a longtime educator and mentor to the El Paso Community. She loved quilting, reading, and owls. She is now with her love of her life her loving husband Donald Clouser and her beloved brother William Boyer. She is survived by her beloved children; Kimberly Kay Mackellar, (Donald), Melissa Marie Washan (Clifford), Shannon Rose Lakomia, Vincent Daniel Rando, Joshua Mitchell Nassif, 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 5:00PM to 7:00PM, with Vigil Service at 6:00PM at Sunset Funeral Home-West. Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 9:30AM at St. Luke Catholic Church, 930 E. Redd Rd. Interment will follow at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery at 11:30AM where she will be laid to rest with her beloved husband. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home-West, 480 N. Resler Dr. Please visit our online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Funeral Homes-West - El Paso
Download Now