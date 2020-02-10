|
Sharon Cecilia Clouser
El Paso - SHARON CECILIA CLOUSER entered into the hands of her Lord and Savior on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the age of 75. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and will be greatly missed. She was a longtime educator and mentor to the El Paso Community. She loved quilting, reading, and owls. She is now with her love of her life her loving husband Donald Clouser and her beloved brother William Boyer. She is survived by her beloved children; Kimberly Kay Mackellar, (Donald), Melissa Marie Washan (Clifford), Shannon Rose Lakomia, Vincent Daniel Rando, Joshua Mitchell Nassif, 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 5:00PM to 7:00PM, with Vigil Service at 6:00PM at Sunset Funeral Home-West. Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 9:30AM at St. Luke Catholic Church, 930 E. Redd Rd. Interment will follow at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery at 11:30AM where she will be laid to rest with her beloved husband. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home-West, 480 N. Resler Dr. Please visit our online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020