|
|
Sheila Alma (Johnson) Comar
Sheila Alma (Johnson) Comar passed from this life on Saturday December 7, 2019 at her home in El Paso, Texas. She chose to enter hospice care in October after a decades long battle with cancer.
Born on March 10, 1946 in Elmira, New York, Sheila grew up in Lake George, NY and was the oldest and only girl in a family of seven children.
A graduate of Lake George High School, she earned a Bachelors Degree in Human Services from the University of Connecticut.
Towards the end of a career in the title insurance industry and a move to Middle Granville, NY, Sheila finally found the time to pursue her passion for politics. Joining and then chairing the Granville and Washington County Democratic Committees, (the latter a position she held for 12 years), her hard work and commitment to the issues of rural upstate NY soon earned her numerous positions at the state level. She chaired the NYS Democratic Executive Committee and ultimately served as Chairwoman of the entire NYS Democratic Committee. She was a delegate to several national conventions and voted as a member of the Electoral College in 2012. She retired from politics in 2017 and moved with her husband to El Paso to be closer to her son and grandson.
An amazing woman with a life force that lifted the people around her, she was an avid gardener and a fiercely loyal friend. She loved horses, the Beatles, her sheep, her family and UConn Huskies basketball.
Sheila is survived by her husband of 54 years, Lee; her siblings Robert, Jack, Ralph, Roger and John Johnson; her son Scott Comar (Maricella) and her daughter Jennifer Comar (Greg); Two grandchildren, Joseph and Lenora, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Home Hospice of El Paso and the dedicated staff of nurses and helpers who cared for her in her final months.
Donations in her memory can be made to Home Hospice of El Paso.
A memorial service will be held in the summer of 2020 in Washington County, NY
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019