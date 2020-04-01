|
Sheldon M. Poretsky
El Paso - Sheldon M. Poretsky, son of Bessie and Saul Poretsky, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020 in El Paso, Texas. He is survived by his wife, Sylvia Delgado of El Paso, Texas; sons, Scott and Neal; daughter-in-laws, Amy and Janice; and five grandchildren, Jacob, Rebecca, David, Elise, and Corinne. Sheldon was a pharmacist since graduating from MCP in Boston in 1966. Sheldon has worked as a manager for Medi Mart, Director of Pharmacy at Jewish Memorial Hospital in Roxbury, Massachusetts, Staff Pharmacists at William Beaumont Army Medical Center in El Paso, Texas. He was the Director of Pharmacy at New Mexico Behavioral Institute in Las Vegas, New Mexico, Northern Nevada Adult Mental Health Services, and University Behavioral Health in El Paso, Texas. Sheldon was a captain and the first non-physician in the military to command a Mash Unit. Please make any contributions to Temple Mount Sinai, 4408 N. Stanton St, El Paso, Texas 79902. A private interment will held at Ahavath Achim Anshe Sfard Cemetery in Lynn, Massachusetts. May G-D Bless Him and His Family. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home-West. Please visit our online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
