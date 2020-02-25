|
|
Shelly Lynn Watson
El Paso - Shelly Lynn Watson of El Paso, TX, passed from this life on February 18, 2020, at the age of 32.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Tammy Neutze-Watson, and her grandparents, Ruby Watson, Robert "Pops" Neutze, Margie Neutze, and Ellen "Queenie" Neutze.
She is survived by her father, Bennie Watson; sister and brother-in-law, Tina and Dan Irwin; brother, Jeff Watson; nieces and nephews, Marissa, Nathan, Daniel, and Lindsey Rose; many aunts, uncles, and cousins; and numerous friends.
Shelly was loved by so many. Words cannot express how much she will be missed.
A visitation will take place Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 3-5pm at Kerrville Funeral Home.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, March 2,2020 at 1PM in the main chapel at Kerrville Funeral Home, 1221 Junction Highway, Kerrville, TX 78028. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories, 3250 Fredericksburg Road, Kerrville, TX, 78028.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home. (830) 895-5111
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 25 to Feb. 29, 2020