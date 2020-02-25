Services
Kerrville Funeral Home
1221 Junction Hwy
Kerrville, TX 78028
(830) 895-5111
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Kerrville Funeral Home
1221 Junction Hwy
Kerrville, TX 78028
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
1:00 PM
Kerrville Funeral Home
1221 Junction Hwy
Kerrville, TX 78028
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shelly Watson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shelly Lynn Watson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shelly Lynn Watson Obituary
Shelly Lynn Watson

El Paso - Shelly Lynn Watson of El Paso, TX, passed from this life on February 18, 2020, at the age of 32.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Tammy Neutze-Watson, and her grandparents, Ruby Watson, Robert "Pops" Neutze, Margie Neutze, and Ellen "Queenie" Neutze.

She is survived by her father, Bennie Watson; sister and brother-in-law, Tina and Dan Irwin; brother, Jeff Watson; nieces and nephews, Marissa, Nathan, Daniel, and Lindsey Rose; many aunts, uncles, and cousins; and numerous friends.

Shelly was loved by so many. Words cannot express how much she will be missed.

A visitation will take place Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 3-5pm at Kerrville Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, March 2,2020 at 1PM in the main chapel at Kerrville Funeral Home, 1221 Junction Highway, Kerrville, TX 78028. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories, 3250 Fredericksburg Road, Kerrville, TX, 78028.

Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home. (830) 895-5111
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 25 to Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shelly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -