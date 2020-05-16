|
Sherri Lee Rife
Sierra Vista, AZ - Sherri Lee Rife, 49, passed away on Wednesday May 13 in Sierra Vista, AZ. She was born July 24, 1970 in Nuernburg, Germany. She was preceded in death by her mother Carolyn Rife. Sherri is survived by her father Jack Rife, daughter Jasmine Rife (Niah), her sisters Tracey Rife, Jennifer Rife, Sheila Bowles (Earnest), Trish Long (Robert), Nephews and nieces Robert, Kisha and Natosha Rife; Jeff and D.J. Morgan; Bianca and Kendra Bowles; and Whitney Long and 15 great nieces and nephews.
Sherri graduated from Andress High School, El Paso, TX. She worked most of her career as a certified nursing assistant.
Private services were held to send Sherri off to our Father in heaven. Sherri, you are loved and missed dearly. You will never be forgotten.
Published in El Paso Times from May 16 to May 20, 2020