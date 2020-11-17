Sherron Rose Bowen CarrollEl Paso - Sherron Rose Bowen Carroll left this world on November 15, 2020 to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Sherron Rose Bowen was born in Dallas, Texas on April 30, 1937 to Henry O. Bowen and Katherine Lindsey Bowen.Sherron moved to Lawrenceville, Illinois in 1948 with her family and attended Junior High and High School. Sherron and her family relocated to El Paso, Texas in 1953. Sherron graduated from Ysleta High School in 1956.On April 20, 1957 Sherron married Donald Wayne Carroll and they had three children throughout their marriage, Kevin, Kenny, and Gail.Sherron worked for Mountain Bell/Southwestern Bell for 30 years retiring December 1991. Sherron was an active member of the Pioneers Telephone Company of America and The Daughters of the Republic of Texas.Golf was a primary interest for Don and Sherron in their retirement years and their social life revolved around their many friends on the golf course. Don and Sherron had spent 10 years in Alto, New Mexico golfing and socializing before they returned to El Paso, Texas in September of 2012. Lajitas, Texas and Naco, Arizona were places Don and Sherron spent winter seasons golfing. Playing golf, competing in golf tournaments, and socializing with friends kept Sherron active. Sherron enjoyed traveling the globe with her close friend and co-worker Margie Cherry before and after retirement.Sherron very lovingly took care of Don the last years of his life as dementia overcame Don. After Don's passing Sherron spent her time involved in Church activities, bible study, crossword puzzles, and socializing with friends and family.Sherron had been a member of Bond Memorial Methodist Church congregation and served on the Staff Pastor-Parish Relations Committee helping to manage the Raindrop Room providing Child Protective Services with clothing to children who had been removed from their home. Sherron was an active member of Christ Our Redeemer Lutheran Church and was active with the Lutheran Women's Missionary Society, a national organization focused on mission work around the world. She played an active role in fellowship events at church and she enjoyed playing cards with her church friends.Sherron was proceeded in death by her father Henry Bowen February 2000, mother Katherine Bowen October 2003, brother Wayne Bowen September 2015 and husband Don Carroll October 2019. Sherron is survived by her brothers Phil Bowen, Drew Bowen, children Kevin Carroll and wife Susan, Kenny Carroll and wife Barbara, Gail Collier and husband Bret, and grandchildren Tater Carroll, Amber Walden, Jennie Miller, Callie Taylor, Beau Carroll, Brice Collier, Morgan Stidger, a very special nephew Earl Carroll, nine great grandchildren, and many friends.Her family and friends were blessed by her life.A Celebration of Life will be announced later.