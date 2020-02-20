|
|
Shirley Ann Lane
El Paso - Shirley Ann Lane entered into the hands of her Lord on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the age of 89. Born September 17, 1930 in Grace Mont, Oklahoma. At a young age her family moved to California. She met and married her husband in 1956. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and will be greatly missed. She is preceded in death by her beloved parents Clarence Mclemore and Ruth G. Herron, her two loving brothers and beloved sister. Shirley is survived by her loving husband Jerry Paul Lane for 63 years, loving daughters; Sherry Andrus and Colleen Butcher, son Kevin Lane; 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. She had a varied work life as a school cafeteria, managing a center for the handicapped and craft manager for the Bangor Submarine Base Washington. She has been a resident of El Paso since 2002. There will be no services in El Paso. Her remains will be returned to Washington where a Family Service will be held. Please visit Shirley's online registry book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020