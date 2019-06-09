|
|
Shirley Boghosian
El Paso - Shirley Boghosian was born Shirley Brooks passed away Friday May 31 2019.
She graduated from Fort Hill High Cumberland Maryland in 1959.
She was surrounded with her family members which includes her son Leon Boghosian; daughter, Patricia Dunaj; granddaughters, Kristen Watson and her family, Michelle Dunaj and her family; and her grandson, Gregory Boghosian and his family. She was preceded in death by her husband Herant Boghosian, of 58 yrs of marriage; her parents; and brothers. She will be missed.
Published in El Paso Times on June 9, 2019