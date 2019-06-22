|
|
Lt. Colonel Sidney Blum
El Paso - Lt. Colonel (Retired U.S. Army) Sidney Blum died at home, in the caring presence of his wife, eldest and youngest daughters and his son at 3:50 AM, June 20, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife Yolanda Benham Castle, his three daughters Sara Piklney of Rio Rancho, New Mexico; Marcia Blum of Miami, Florida, Reba Rocket of Las Vegas, Nevada, his son, Ari Blum of Pearland, Texas; and his brother Abraham Blum of Boca Raton, Florida.
Col. Blum was born to Lazarus and Pauline Blum in the Bronx, New York, on September 25, 1923 and married Annette Marion Reiss on June 24, 1944, with whom he had four children. He was widowed on June 26, 1999 and remarried Yolanda (Landy) Benham Castle on March 9, 2010.
After graduating from James Monroe High School, Bronx, N.Y, he joined the U.S. Army on August 28, 1942. He served with honor and distinction in both World War II and the Korean War. He was awarded the Combat Infantryman Badge, four Bronze Stars (one with the V Device for Valor), two Army Commendation medals and numerous Army Service Medals including honors for WWII Campaigns in Europe, the Korean War, Distinguished Unit Badge, and National Defense. He was one of the liberators of the notorious Dachau Concentration Camp.
He first came to El Paso in 1949 and although he was deployed to many locations around the world, he always returned to El Paso where he finally built a home for his family in 1967 where he resided until his passing.
The funeral service will be officiated by Rabbi Leon of B'nai Zion Synagogue and Rabbi Greenberg of Chabad Lubavitch. Colonel Blum will be buried with Military Honors at B'nai Zion Cemetery on Sunday June 23rd, 2019 at 11:00 AM.
Published in El Paso Times on June 22, 2019