Sieglinde Lydia Parker
El Paso - It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Sieglinde "Linda" Parker, beloved daughter, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and aunt on May 14, 2019. Linda was born in Amorbach Germany on May 27, 1950 to Cornelius Kammerer and Rosa Kammerer (Noe). Linda spent the early years of her life in her beloved country of West Germany. She was an El Paso resident for over 30 years. She worked in the food industry for many years as both a server and a cook, most recently at Guenther's Edelweiss. Linda was, without a doubt, the best cook of German food in El Paso, and beyond. Linda enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially feeding us. Each day began with her morning cup of coffee shared with her beloved mother Rosa sitting in the shade in the backyard of their shared home. Linda is survived by her mother Rosa E White, her son Robert Parker and spouse Jeannie Parker, her grandchildren, Mitsue, Michio, and Maxwell, great-grandchild Ezri. Brothers, Hugo Kammerer, William Kammerer and spouse Nellie, Kurt Kammerer and spouse Cecilia. Her nieces and nephews, Billy, Linda, Lori, Donna, Jonathan, Samantha, Autumn and Billy. Great-nieces Lyric and Mia. Stepchildren Leon Parker and April Parker. Services will be held Monday May 20, 2019 at Crestview Funeral Home located at 1462 N. Zaragoza El Paso, TX 79936. Private Viewing for immediate family 3:00 - 4:00 Public Viewing 4:00- 8:00 P.M. Vigil begins at 6:00 P.M.
Published in El Paso Times from May 18 to May 19, 2019