Simon Ortega
On Friday May 8, 2020 Simon Ortega, a loving husband and father of three sons with twelve grandchildren and great grandchildren, passed away at the age of 84. Simon was born on March 13th, 1936 in Fort Sumner New Mexico. He married his wife Dorothy on July 31st, 1956 and served in the United States Air Force. He opened a business working in the automotive industry and as a self-employed entrepreneur throughout his life after leaving the United States Military. Simon loved his three sons Rocky, Richard, and Randolph as well as his grandchildren with a deep intensity matched only by his love for his wife. Simon enjoyed outdoor activities through out his life including horse back riding, traveling, and spending time with family. Simon is preceded by his Mother Domitila Madrid and his elder sister Alice Lucero. Memorial dates and arrangements will be announced at a later time.
Published in El Paso Times from May 9 to May 10, 2020