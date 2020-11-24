Simona T. Gonzalez



Simona T. Gonzalez was born on 03/24/1927 in Ysleta,TX. She is proceeded in death by her husband Eutimio (Blue) Gonzalez, sister Petra Romero and 2 brothers Lino and Anastacio Trujillo. She is survived by 2 brothers Amby and Joe Trujillo. 9 children Eutimio (Susie) Gonzalez; Maria Valdeviezo; Petra (Juan) Quinones; Antonio (Carmen) Gonzalez; Rosa (Alex) Garcia; Martin (Susie) Gonzalez; Simona (Eugene) Rodriguez; John (Monica) Gonzalez and Hilda (Juan) Gonzalez. She had 29 grandkids, 57 great grandkids and 30 great great grandkids. Mrs. Gonzalez was the 1st lady in the United States of America to obtain her commercial driver's license. She worked as a team driver with her husband for for Cashway, Budweiser and Southwest freightlines were she retired from in 1998. She also was a bus driver for Y.I.S.D. from 1986 to 1990. Mrs. Gonzalez touched a lot of people with her kindness and big heart she had. She was a great seamstress as well a handyman. She always said she could fix anything with her hammer and some nails, which she did. She lived fixing and building things at her home when she retired and even prior to that. She was a beloved mother, sister, grandmother and aunt.



Her rosary is set for Dec 3, 2020 @ 11am at Hillcrest on Carolina



The burial is set for Dec 3, 2020 @ 130pm at Mt Carmel Cemetery









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store