1/1
Simona T. Gonzalez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Simona's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Simona T. Gonzalez

Simona T. Gonzalez was born on 03/24/1927 in Ysleta,TX. She is proceeded in death by her husband Eutimio (Blue) Gonzalez, sister Petra Romero and 2 brothers Lino and Anastacio Trujillo. She is survived by 2 brothers Amby and Joe Trujillo. 9 children Eutimio (Susie) Gonzalez; Maria Valdeviezo; Petra (Juan) Quinones; Antonio (Carmen) Gonzalez; Rosa (Alex) Garcia; Martin (Susie) Gonzalez; Simona (Eugene) Rodriguez; John (Monica) Gonzalez and Hilda (Juan) Gonzalez. She had 29 grandkids, 57 great grandkids and 30 great great grandkids. Mrs. Gonzalez was the 1st lady in the United States of America to obtain her commercial driver's license. She worked as a team driver with her husband for for Cashway, Budweiser and Southwest freightlines were she retired from in 1998. She also was a bus driver for Y.I.S.D. from 1986 to 1990. Mrs. Gonzalez touched a lot of people with her kindness and big heart she had. She was a great seamstress as well a handyman. She always said she could fix anything with her hammer and some nails, which she did. She lived fixing and building things at her home when she retired and even prior to that. She was a beloved mother, sister, grandmother and aunt.

Her rosary is set for Dec 3, 2020 @ 11am at Hillcrest on Carolina

The burial is set for Dec 3, 2020 @ 130pm at Mt Carmel Cemetery




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 24 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
9155983332
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved