Simone Gertraude "Omi" Baker
Richardson - In loving memory of Simone Gertraude "Omi" Baker born on August 23, 1928 in Leipzig, Germany. She passed away surrounded by family on May 4, 2019 in Richardson, Texas.
Being one of ten children, she always knew how to survive. After escaping East Germany, and with the help of American forces, she worked on the military base where she met and married Billy Walls.
They settled in El Paso and had two loving children, Billy and Simona Kormos.
Simone is preceded in death by her son, Billy Walls, her husbands Benjamin Harrison and Cpt. James Baker. Simone will be laid to rest Monday June 3 at 1pm at Ft Bliss National Cemetery. She will always be remembered as a card player, dominos player, and a loving mother, grandmother and friend to many.
Published in El Paso Times on June 2, 2019