Socorro A. Chavez
Socorro A. Chavez

El Paso - Socorro A. Chavez passed away peacefully September 11, 2020 at the age of 81 in El Paso, TX. Socorro was born in Caseta, Chihuahua Mexico raised in Guadalupe and settled in El Paso, TX. Her parents, Juan Arellano and Maria Reyes, precede her in death. First husband Thomas C. Gutierrez of 1yr. and husband Arturo M. Chavez of 38yrs. She is survived by her four sons, Tomas Gutierrez, Ricardo Chavez, Arturo Manuel Chavez Jr., and Jaime Chavez, as well as her sister Anita Lopez, 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

Socorro was a lifelong parish member of Blessed Sacrament Church there she enjoyed being an active member of many groups including the Pequeña Comunidad. She loved gardening and spending time with her family. She will be dearly missed. Visitation will be at 9:00 AM, with Rosary at 10:30 AM, and Scripture Service at 11:00 AM, on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass. Committal service will take place at 9:30 AM, Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Fort Bliss National Cemetery, 5200 Fred Wilson. Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.






Published in El Paso Times from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
