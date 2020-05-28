Resources
Socorro B. Arriola

Socorro B. Arriola Obituary
Socorro B. Arriola

November 10, 1933- May 20, 2020

"LORD, ENLIGHTEN MY MIND TO SEE THE TRUTH, AND STRENGHTHEN MY WILL TO FOLLOW IT"-TITA

A child of God was called to heaven on Wednesday May 20, 2020. Mrs. Socorro "Tita" B. Arriola was a loving wife to her devoted husband of 58 years. A devout Catholic who unconditionally loved her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, family, and friends. She also extended to those in need, such as through jail ministry.

Tita is survived by her husband Antonio Arriola, sons Orlando Arriola (Esther), Saul Arriola, Reynaldo Arriola (Elma), Oswaldo Arriola, Humberto Arriola, 6 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren.

She is survived by sisters Magdalena Vargas and Teresa Mendes. Preceded in death by mother Socorro Bustamante, father Gustavo Bustamante, brothers Gustavo and Alejandro Bustamante.

She will be dearly missed and kept in our hearts. In lieu of Visitation, a drive-by Celebratory Procession will be held at Mr. Antonio Arriola's residence on May 30th from 5:00 to 7:00pm.
Published in El Paso Times from May 28 to May 29, 2020
