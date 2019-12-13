Services
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
(915) 566-3955
Socorro C. Medina Obituary
El Paso - Socorro Medina, 88, was born in Julimes, Chihuahua, Mexico, on November 19, 1931, and passed away in El Paso, Texas on December 12, 2019. She was preceded in death by parents, Marcos Carrasco and Catalina Flores Carrasco; husband, Adolfo Medina; brothers, David Carrasco and Antonio Carrasco; and sisters, Elisa Muela and Maria Elena Carrasco. She is survived by sisters, Frances Salinas and Lydia Ontiveros (Manny), and brother, Eddie Carrasco (Ofelia). Also, nephews, Albert Salinas (Martha), Leo Salinas, and Michael Carrasco (Yolie); and nieces, Lisa Esparza, and Melissa Ontiveros. Great nephews and nieces, Venessa Arruti (Tony), Alberta Salinas, Marisa Salinas (Ruben), Marcos Antonio Carrasco, Max Carrasco, and Glory Carrasco, Alexis Dominguez, and Matthew Esparza, and great-great nephews Sebastian Escobar and Andoni Arruti. Sookie was devoted to her family and had a great love for God. May God bless her with eternal rest and peace. Thank you to Rufis and staff from Ontiveros Foster Care, and Hospice of El Paso for their loving care. Visitation will be held Sunday, December 15, 2019, 2-5 p.m. at Martin Funeral Home Central, 3839 Montana Avenue. Church service will be held Monday, December 16, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Light Parish, 4700 Delta Drive, with internment following at Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
