Socorro G. Simental
1934 - 2020
Socorro G. Simental

El Paso - Socorro "Coco" Simental

October 1, 1934 - July 21, 2020

Socorro G Simental, 85, known to everyone as "Coco," was called to heaven on July 21, 2020. She was born in Ojinaga, Chihuahua and later married Evaristo Simental with whom she had two Children, Martha Fuentes and Jose Simental.

She was known for her strength, faith, kind heart and generosity towards others, and would bring everyone together with her cooking and love for music and dance. The love she had for her family and friends was unwavering and she will always be remembered for that.

Left to cherish her loving memory are her Daughter Martha Fuentes and Son Jose Simental - Grandchildren Martha Padilla (Khris Santistevan), Carlos Fuentes and Alfredo Fuentes - Monica and Jose Simental, Great Grandchildren Damian Padilla, Cristian Fuentes, Khris Santistevan - Abryana, Isaiah and Ethan Fuentes - Aiko and Saori Simental, and Scarlett Castaneda.

Socorro was preceded in death by her Mother Maria Castro, Pedro Castro and her Brother Luis Garcia.

For the health and safety of everyone, private services for immediate family only. The rosary will be held on July 24th at 7 pm at Funeraria Del Angel Restlawn, 8817 Dyer St, El Paso TX 79904, with funeral services on July 25that 10 am at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.






Published in El Paso Times from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Rosary
07:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel - Restlawn
JUL
25
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeraria del Angel - Restlawn
8817 Dyer
El Paso, TX 79904
9157511287
July 22, 2020
Dear friends, we are profoundly sorry for your loss. May the Lord give you all the strength and faith you need for the pain you feel at this time. She is now resting along the side of the Lord. Love you all Jesus Chavez Jr. and Family
Yvonne Chavez
Friend
