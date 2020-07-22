Socorro G. SimentalEl Paso - Socorro "Coco" SimentalOctober 1, 1934 - July 21, 2020Socorro G Simental, 85, known to everyone as "Coco," was called to heaven on July 21, 2020. She was born in Ojinaga, Chihuahua and later married Evaristo Simental with whom she had two Children, Martha Fuentes and Jose Simental.She was known for her strength, faith, kind heart and generosity towards others, and would bring everyone together with her cooking and love for music and dance. The love she had for her family and friends was unwavering and she will always be remembered for that.Left to cherish her loving memory are her Daughter Martha Fuentes and Son Jose Simental - Grandchildren Martha Padilla (Khris Santistevan), Carlos Fuentes and Alfredo Fuentes - Monica and Jose Simental, Great Grandchildren Damian Padilla, Cristian Fuentes, Khris Santistevan - Abryana, Isaiah and Ethan Fuentes - Aiko and Saori Simental, and Scarlett Castaneda.Socorro was preceded in death by her Mother Maria Castro, Pedro Castro and her Brother Luis Garcia.For the health and safety of everyone, private services for immediate family only. The rosary will be held on July 24th at 7 pm at Funeraria Del Angel Restlawn, 8817 Dyer St, El Paso TX 79904, with funeral services on July 25that 10 am at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.